HEAT Trade Josh McRoberts

MIAMI, July 7 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have traded forward Josh McRoberts, a 2023 second round draft pick and cash considerations to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for center AJ Hammons.

Aaron Jarrell “AJ” Hammons was selected in the second round (46th overall) by Dallas in the 2016 NBA Draft. He appeared in 22 games last season with the Mavericks and averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.4 minutes of action while shooting 40.5 percent from the field. Hammons was named the 2016 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and to the All-Big Ten First Team during his senior season at Purdue.

McRoberts, who signed with the HEAT as a free agent on July 14, 2014, appeared in 81 games (19 starts) with Miami and averaged 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 15.7 minutes. The 10-year NBA veteran has appeared in 431 career games (179 starts) averaging 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 19.2 minutes while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.