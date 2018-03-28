HEAT Spanish Radio Station to make Switch

Miami, Mar. 28 – Beginning tomorrow, March 29th, when the HEAT take on the Chicago Bulls, all remaining HEAT regular season games and all potential playoff games will be moving from Univision’s Radio Mambí 710 AM to an alternate FM station in the Univision family - WRTO MIX 98.3 FM, including all pre-game, in-game and post-game programming.

“La Voz” José Pañeda, the Spanish voice of the HEAT, will continue to handle the play-by-play duties, while Joe Pujala will serve as analyst and host of the pre-game, halftime and post-game shows.