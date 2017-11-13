HEAT INKS DEAL WITH ACORDIS TECHNOLOGY AND SOLUTIONS

MIAMI – The Miami HEAT announced today that it has inked a multi-year partnership with Acordis Technology & Solutions. Acordis will continue managing the organization’s technology needs, including printing and copying, for the team. The company will receive LED, courtside signage, and be a participating sponsor in exciting sweepstakes at Miami HEAT home games. Acordis will also be receiving radio exposure and hospitality elements including suite nights and season tickets. In addition, Acordis will once again have the opportunity to host a technology showcase in April 2018 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, the home of the Miami HEAT.

“At its core, the Miami HEAT is a local business,” said Eric Woolworth, President of the HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “Thus, we take great pride in partnering with other local organizations including a high caliber one such as Acordis.”

“We are honored to provide continued technological support to the Miami HEAT franchise as it embarks on another exciting basketball season,” said Rehan Khan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acordis Technology & Solutions.