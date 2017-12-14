HEAT Distribute Toys To Local Homeless Shelters, Hospitals And Non-Profit Organizations

MIAMI, Dec. 14 – With the season of giving in full swing, the Miami HEAT continue to spread holiday cheer by distributing over 5,000 toys, donated by JAKKS Pacific Inc., and 5,000 t-shirts, donated by Next Level Apparel, to children at local homeless shelters, childrens’ hospitals and non-profit organizations. These organizations include:

Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade

Camillus House

Chapman Partnership

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Lotus House

Miami Rescue Mission

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Overtown Youth Center

SafeSpace

Salvation Army Miami

The Shop at Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Earlier today, Miami HEAT Players, Rodney McGruder and Hassan Whiteside, lent a helping hand by loading the toys into The Shop at Miami-Dade County Public Schools delivery truck to get the holiday toy giveaway underway. Created by Alberto M. Carvalho, Superintendent of Schools, and operated by the Office of Community Engagement, The Shop at Miami-Dade County Public Schools is a small department-like store that carries apparel, school supplies, toys, toiletries, personal items and a food pantry that allows for 8000 homeless students to shop for free.