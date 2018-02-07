HEAT Celebrates Black History Month Presented by PepsiCo

MIAMI, Feb. 1 – The 2017-18 season marks the 15th year the Miami HEAT will pay tribute to Black History Month with a comprehensive campaign. PepsiCo is the presenting sponsor of the Black History Month initiative.

The Black History Month initiative includes several activations across various mediums. Among them are the following:

Black History Month Challenge

The Ninth Annual Black History Month Challenge presented by PepsiCo, will be hosted in the lower bowl of AmericanAirlines Arena on February 26th. Students from two local schools—Miami Central High School (Miami-Dade) and Dillard High School (Broward)—will compete against each other by answering Black History trivia questions. HEAT Legends Alonzo Mourning and Shane Battier will join HEAT Television Host and Courtside Reporter Jason Jackson at the event.

The winning school will be given a $4,000 educational grant courtesy of the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund with the runner up receiving a $500 educational grant.

The HEAT Group Career Mentoring Event

In an effort to offer career exposure to South Florida-area students of color, the Miami HEAT and AmericanAirlines Arena are hosting approximately 100 students over five home games during the month of February. Students from SEED School of Miami, 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami, 100 Black Men of South Florida and Branches, Inc. will tour the Arena. During the tour, students will hear from a variety of HEAT staffers and learn about their backgrounds and experiences as they achieved careers in Business Communications, Social Media, Business Intelligence, Internet Services, Corporate Partnership, Creative Content and Marketing.

Black History Month Vignettes

The HEAT will present a series of vignettes focusing on the notable achievements of various African-Americans who have helped change the course of history with their contributions in sports, the arts, entertainment, music and politics. The vignettes feature HEAT players, executives, and coaches telling the stories of heroes and heroic events, saluting the significant sacrifices required by so many in becoming a part of the collective history and fabric of our nation. FOX Sports Sun will air the vignettes in its pre-game and post-game segments throughout the month of February. The vignettes will also be highlighted as part of the HEAT Experience—online, in-arena, and in print as featured in TIPOFF magazine.

As they have in each of the last 10 years, the HEAT will make the video vignettes available to all schools in Miami- Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties through a partnership with WLRN, BECON and The Education Network, all of whom provide educational programming to schools in those districts.

A complete list of the subjects and those HEAT players and coaches who relay the stories, is included below.

Athletes/Sports

1. Shani Davis - Shane Battier

2. Robin Roberts - Jason Jackson

3. Art Rust - James Johnson

4. Rafer Johnson - Bam Adebayo

Artists/Authors/Actors

5. B.B. King - Josh Richardson

6. James Earl Jones - Justise Winslow

7. Soul Train - Juwan Howard

8. Deep City Records - Udonis Haslem

9. Lionel Richie - Pat Riley

10. Will Smith - Erik Spoelstra

11. Misty Copeland - Tyler Johnson

12. Prince - Alonzo Mourning

13. Ava Duvernay - Kelly Olynyk

Politics/Events

14. Carla Hayden - Wayne Ellington

15. The Freedom Rides - Keith Askins