HEAT Assign McGruder to Skyforce

MIAMI, Feb. 22 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have assigned Rodney McGruder to their NBA G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

McGruder, who underwent surgery to repair a left tibia stress fracture on October 17, has not appeared in a regular season game for the HEAT this season. Prior to the injury, he did appear in five preseason games (all starts) with Miami averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.3 minutes while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range. Last season, McGruder appeared in 78 games (65 starts) with the HEAT and averaged 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 25.2 minutes while shooting 41.3 percent from the field. He led the team in games played and among NBA rookies he finished sixth in minutes per game, 10th in field goal percentage, 11th in rebounds per game and 17th in scoring average and assists per game.

McGruder has appeared in 77 G League career games (51 starts) and averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 31.9 minutes while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range. He will join the Skyforce in Los Angeles and be available to play on Saturday against the South Bay Lakers.