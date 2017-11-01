HEAT Announce JR. HEAT Youth Basketball Initiative

MIAMI, October 31 – The Miami HEAT announced today that it will launch Jr. HEAT, a Youth Basketball Initiative with the intent of growing, developing and enhancing the game of basketball in the South Florida community. Tony Fiorentino, an original HEAT employee, who has served as Assistant Coach for the Miami HEAT and Miami Sol, HEAT Summer Basketball Camp Director and Team Broadcaster on both television and radio will lead the initiative.

“This is the 30th year of HEAT basketball, a sport that has experienced tremendous growth over the three decades the team has been in Miami,” said Nick Arison, Chief Executive Officer of the Miami HEAT. “We have seen a new generation of fans—myself included—grow up with this game that we love so passionately. Young HEAT fans will be in excellent hands with Tony as theirteacher and mentor through the Jr. HEAT program.”

“I’ve been in a teaching role my entire career, but especially the last 30 years,” said Fiorentino. “As a coach, I’ve taught the game of basketball to our players and our youth and even to our fans as a broadcaster, so this is a natural transition for me and I’m very excited about leading our new Jr. HEAT initiative.”

Fiorentino’s new title will be Director of HEAT Youth Camps and Clinics, and will report to Vice President of Marketing, Jeff Craney—another HEAT original and #HEATLifer.

The Jr. HEAT Youth Basketball Initiative follows a league-wide renewed emphasis on youth basketball participation through their Jr. NBA initiative. Jr. HEAT will include youth-centric camps and clinics that incorporate a broad curriculum that includes the fundamentals of basketball, life skills, values, wellness, teamwork, respect and sportsmanship.

Fiorentino will also work directly with current players and coaches, former player and legends and HEAT staff members, and serve as a HEAT Brand Ambassador for the South Florida community.