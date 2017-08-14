HEAT Announce 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule

MIAMI, August 14 – The Miami HEAT announced its 2017-18 regular season schedule today. The 82-game schedule consists of 41 home dates, all at AmericanAirlines Arena, and 41 road contests, and runs from October 18, 2017 through April 11, 2018. FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive regional television partner of the Miami HEAT, will air all games available for local broadcast, including the game in Mexico City on December 9, which will amount to 81 games in total. The HEAT will make nine national television appearances, including one exclusive broadcast on TNT. In addition, ESPN is scheduled to broadcast four HEAT games and NBA TV has scheduled coverage on four games. The Miami HEAT Radio Network, led by its flagship station 790 The Ticket (AM 790/FM 104.3 HD-2), will carry all of the team’s games in English, while Univision Radio’s Radio Mambi (710 AM) or Mix 98.3 FM (regular season conflict games) will broadcast each regular season game in Spanish. Additional broadcast schedule information, including preseason coverage, will be available at a later date.

Miami kicks off its 30th season on the road, facing the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, October 18 (7PM). The HEAT will kick off its home slate on Saturday, October 21, when they host the Indiana Pacers (8PM). The HEAT begins the season with six of its first seven games at home. Once again this season, most Friday and Saturday home games will begin at 8PM; allowing ticket holders additional time to arrive at the Arena and not miss any game action.

The schedule features several exciting match-ups, including a visit by the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on December 3 (7PM), and one visit by the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 27 (8PM). Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls will visit Miami on November 1 (7:30PM) and March 29 (7:30PM), while the Boston Celtics will visit on October 28 (8PM) and November 22 (7:30PM).

This year’s schedule features 37 of the 82 games played on weekends (Friday through Sunday). Of those weekend games, 18 will be played in Miami (five on Friday, nine on Saturday and four on Sunday). The HEAT’s longest homestand will be a six-game stretch from October 21-November 1. Miami’s longest stretch of road games is immediately after that; a six-game trip from November 3-12. Additionally, the HEAT will play 13 sets of back-to-back games, two fewer than last season. The month in which Miami plays the highest number of games is March, when the HEAT hits the hardwood 16 times. March will also be the month in which the HEAT plays its most home contests, with 10 of its 16 games in AmericanAirlines Arena. The most road games Miami will play in a month is 11, which they do in November.

A limited number of Miami HEAT Season Tickets are available for sale for the upcoming 2017-18 season. Interested HEAT fans are encouraged to visit HEATSeasonTickets.com -- a special website containing video elements, an interactive 3-D seating chart and the ability to view and purchase seats in real time. Starting tonight, HEAT fans can purchase tickets from HEAT Season Ticket Members via the NBA Resale Marketplace by logging on to HEAT.com. Deposits are currently being accepted for Group Tickets. Partial Ticket Plans are currently on sale. And on Friday, September 15th, the general public can purchase single game tickets by logging on to HEAT.com beginning at 10AM. For more specific information on these numerous ticket products, fans can contact the HEAT by visiting HEATTicketPlans.com, by sending an email to seasons@heat.com or by calling 786-777-HOOP.