HEAT 2017-18 Ticket Plans On Sale Now

MIAMI, August 14 – Miami HEAT fans have a variety of ticket options from which to choose during the 2017-18 season including HEAT Season Tickets, a new and improved “All You Can HEAT” Partial Ticket Plan, HEAT Bounce Pass and individual resale tickets on NBATickets.com–most of which are available for purchase right now on HEAT.com.

Miami HEAT Season Tickets

Miami HEAT Season Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming 30th anniversary season of HEAT basketball. For a limited time, fans that purchase 2017-18 Season Tickets will also receive a player autographed item (while supplies last). More information is available online at HEATTicketPlans.com or by calling 786-777-HOOP (4667).

All You Can HEAT Partial Ticket Plan

The All You Can HEAT Partial Ticket Plan is entirely customizable and based on an “a la carte” philosophy so that fans can select between as few as five to as many as 41 games of their choice. Seating inventory for the All You Can HEAT Partial Ticket Plan is primarily located in Uptown’s 400 Level for all games. Limited Lower Bowl seating is also available for all games—while supplies last. There is a four-seat maximum per account.

HEAT Bounce Pass –NEW! Best Value!

HEAT Bounce Pass is a 400 Level annual mobile pass that will give fans access to all 2017-18 pre and regular season home games (44) for the fan-friendly price of $599. HEAT Bounce Pass is the cheapest way to enjoy an entire season of live HEAT basketball. HEAT BouncePass can be purchased online and tickets are delivered directly to the purchaser’s smartphone. For a limited time, purchasers will receive $100 in upgrade credit that be used to upgrade the ticket location for select games.

NBATickets.com Official Resale Marketplace

The NBATickets.com official resale marketplace is also open for business for the 2017-18 season. Fans interested in purchasing individual resale tickets from HEAT Season Ticket Members and other fans can make their purchases online at HEAT.com or NBATickets.com. Purchasing resale tickets from HEAT.com is a safe, convenient and guaranteed way for fans to access seats that would be unavailable otherwise, including lower bowl tickets. Ticket prices for the resale marketplace on HEAT.com are established by each individual when the tickets are posted for sale and often exceed face value.

Individual Game Tickets

Individual game tickets for all 2017-18 HEAT home games will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 15th on HEAT.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Mobile Only Entry

The Miami HEAT will transition to mobile only entry for fans during the 2017-18 season at AmericanAirlines Arena. Mobile ticketing provides fans with guaranteed ticket authenticity, easy access to the Arena using the phone in their pocket, and the easiest way to transfer to afriend or resell online. For more information, fans can visit HEAT.com/app.