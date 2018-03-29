A Love Letter to the HEAT

April 2018

To my beloved Miami HEAT,

I must confess: I’ve never thought of writing you a love letter. I’ve never loved a job this much. I’ve never felt compelled to gush about my true feelings. After all, work is work. Also, you’re a men’s professional basketball team and I am a lesbian—some would call that an odd pairing. But it’s Pride Week in the Magic City, you see, and that has me feeling not only reflective and grateful, but, well, proud.

I’m proud because it’s an honor and a privilege to work in professional sports.

I’m proud because I was born and raised in the 305; working for my hometown team is remarkably cool.

I’m proud because I work in a kick ass place.

I’m proud because I work with kick ass people.

I’m proud because we do kick ass work.

I’m proud because walking through the doors of AmericanAirlines Arena every day feels like a warm embrace—17 years and counting.

I’m proud because you’ve allowed me to participate in building our unique culture.

I’m proud because I’ve always had a seat at the table. I didn’t have to ask for it; it was there waiting for me.

I’m proud because my colleagues and bosses and bosses’ bosses “get it.”

I’m proud because my colleagues and bosses and bosses’ bosses never waver in their support of their people; they are never afraid of taking a stand to be on the right side of history.

I’m proud because I was asked to write this piece in celebration of LGBTQ people everywhere. I didn’t have to lobby, beg, plead or even ask. My straight colleagues came to me and I was beyond elated to oblige.

I’m proud because, 17 years ago, I took an enormous risk by outing myself to my boss and the reward continues to pay dividends.

And finally, I’m proud because you’ve given me this opportunity to share something I have always known: that understanding one another requires ongoing dialogue; that the way we break down stereotypes and intolerance is one person, one conversation, one experience at a time.

Lovingly yours,

L.A. Diaz