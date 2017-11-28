Inside the HEAT Tip-Off Special

On this edition “Inside the HEAT- Tip-off Special” we preview the HEAT’s 30th season as they embark on a new season and a chance to pick up where they left off from a thrilling and historic second half of the 2016-17 campaign. Hosted by Eric Reid, we take you through the HEAT’s summer starting with an award ceremony for Erik Spoelstra as runner up for the coach of the year and then take you up close and personal at the NBA draft and the singing of new big man, Bam Adebayo.

Be a part of the 2017 HEAT summer league as newcomer Bam and Okaro White make waves in both Orlando and Vegas representing the HEAT. Witness the signings that brought back the core of last season’s team and the impact of some of the new faces during free agency. See how the players came together this summer both in the gym and in the community through various events not only in Miami but in their hometowns as well. Get a sneak peak at Media day as the captain, Udonis Halsem, debuts his 6th edition of “UD Show”.

And finally, hear from Erik Spoelstra in an exclusive interview as he sits down to discuss the returning players, new additions to the team, and the overall motivation behind this season. All this and more, on “Inside the HEAT: Tip-Off Special”.

Heat
Haslem, Udonis
Spoelstra, Erik

Adebayo Highlights vs Cavaliers (11/28/17)

Bam Adebayo scored a career-high 19 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting to go along with six boards, two assists, one block and a plus-13 rating against the Cavaliers

Bam Adebayo scored a career-high 19 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting to go along with six boards, two assists, one block and a plus-13 rating against the Cavaliers
Nov 28, 2017  |  00:48
Block of the Night: James Johnson
James Johnson recovers on defense and gets the block at the rim.
Nov 28, 2017  |  00:21
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 108, Heat 97
Kevin Love carries the Cavaliers to a 108-97 win over the Heat with 38 points and nine rebounds.
Nov 28, 2017  |  02:41
Adebayo Baseline Dunk
Bam Adebayo pushes off his defenders to get under the basket for the dunk.
Nov 28, 2017  |  00:19
Adebayo Finishes The Alley-oop
Dion Waiters throws it up to Bam Adebayo for the alley-oop dunk.
Nov 28, 2017  |  00:16
Player Spotlight: Wayne Ellington Highlights (11/27/17)
Check out some of Wayne Ellington's highlights from this past week
Nov 27, 2017  |  02:03
Ellington Highlights vs Bulls (11/26/17)
Wayne Ellington scored 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting against the Bulls
Nov 26, 2017  |  00:12
Dragic And-One Lay-In
Goran Dragic gets the feed from Kelly Olynyk and finishes a layup while getting fouled.
Nov 26, 2017  |  00:16
Johnson And-One Floater
James Johnson hits the floater while drawing a foul.
Nov 26, 2017  |  00:18
Ellington Three And-One
Wayne Ellington rocks in the 3-point jumper while getting fouled.
Nov 26, 2017  |  00:32
Whiteside Slam From Ellington
Wayne Ellington draws a double team and fires a pass into Hassan Whiteside for the slam.
Nov 26, 2017  |  00:33
Winslow Steal And Slam
Justise Winslow comes up with a steal and gets the easy slam on the other end.
Nov 26, 2017  |  00:30
Johnson Steal, Dragic Layup
Tyler Johnson gets the steal in transition and works the ball up to Goran Dragic for an easy layup.
Nov 26, 2017  |  00:22
Johnson Blocks Markkanen
James Johnson wedges Lauri Markkanen's layup against the backboard for a block.
Nov 26, 2017  |  00:28
GAME RECAP: Heat 100, Bulls 93
The Heat rebound from scoring only 7 points in the first quarter to beat the Bulls 100-93. Goran Dragic led all scorers with 24 points on 7-11 shooting.
Nov 26, 2017  |  01:38
Ellington Highlights vs Timberwolves (11/24/17)
Wayne Ellington led the HEAT with 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting against the Timberwolves
Nov 25, 2017  |  00:25
Whiteside Highlights vs Timberwolves (11/24/17)
Hassan Whiteside scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds against the Timberwolves
Nov 25, 2017  |  00:22
Dragić Highlights vs Timberwolves (11/24/17)
Goran Dragić scored 20 points, dished out six assists and grabbed four boards against the Timberwolves
Nov 25, 2017  |  00:24
Johnson One-Handed Slam
James Johnson fakes and drives inside for the one-handed slam.
Nov 24, 2017  |  00:16
GAME RECAP: Heat 109, Timberwolves 97
Wayne Ellington comes off the bench and drops 21 points and three rebounds to lead the Heat in a 109-97 win over the Timberwolves.
Nov 24, 2017  |  01:54
Whiteside Put Back Dunk
Hassan Whiteside gets the rebound and soars for the putback dunk.
Nov 24, 2017  |  00:17
Whiteside Spin Cycle
Hassan Whiteside spins around his defender in the paint and throws down the dunk.
Nov 24, 2017  |  00:21
Richardson On The Drive
Josh Richardson drives inside for the and-one layup.
Nov 24, 2017  |  00:15
RECAP: Celtics vs HEAT (11/22/17)
The Miami HEAT defeated the Boston Celtics 104-98 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena and snapped Boston's 16-game winning streak.
Nov 23, 2017  |  01:00
Waiters & Dragić Highlights vs Celtics (11/22/17)
Check out Dion Waiters and Goran Dragić's highlights from the HEAT's victory over the Celtics
Nov 23, 2017  |  00:56
Bench Highlights vs Celtics (11/22/17)
Check out some highlights from the HEAT's bench against the Celtics
Nov 23, 2017  |  00:38
Waiters Three vs Celtics (11/22/17)
Dion Waiters hits a clutch three against the Celtics
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:18
Olynyk Dunk vs Celtics (11/22/17)
Kelly Olynyk fakes a handoff and attacks the basket for a two-handed jam
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:15
Whiteside Alley-oop Dunk
Dion Waiters lobs it up to Hassan Whiteside for the dunk.
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:21
Ellington Layup
Wayne Ellington goes around the key and inside for the layup.
Nov 22, 2017  |  00:14