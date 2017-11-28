Inside the HEAT Tip-Off Special

On this edition “Inside the HEAT- Tip-off Special” we preview the HEAT’s 30th season as they embark on a new season and a chance to pick up where they left off from a thrilling and historic second half of the 2016-17 campaign. Hosted by Eric Reid, we take you through the HEAT’s summer starting with an award ceremony for Erik Spoelstra as runner up for the coach of the year and then take you up close and personal at the NBA draft and the singing of new big man, Bam Adebayo.

Be a part of the 2017 HEAT summer league as newcomer Bam and Okaro White make waves in both Orlando and Vegas representing the HEAT. Witness the signings that brought back the core of last season’s team and the impact of some of the new faces during free agency. See how the players came together this summer both in the gym and in the community through various events not only in Miami but in their hometowns as well. Get a sneak peak at Media day as the captain, Udonis Halsem, debuts his 6th edition of “UD Show”.

And finally, hear from Erik Spoelstra in an exclusive interview as he sits down to discuss the returning players, new additions to the team, and the overall motivation behind this season. All this and more, on “Inside the HEAT: Tip-Off Special”.