HEAT RENOVATED THE HOMES OF TWO LOCAL VETERANS IN HONOR OF HOMESTRONG INITIATIVE FOR VETERANS DAY

MIAMI – In honor of Veterans Day, the Miami HEAT, including HEAT legends Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice, worked alongside members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade, Inc. and Ultimate Software staffers to help renovate the homes of two local veterans in Miami-Dade County whose homes suffered damage from Hurricane Irma. Today, November 10th, the HEAT aided former Marine rifleman Robert Jenkins and Reserves Medical Technician Archie Coats in funding the renovations for both homes including the installation of a new roof, flooring, toilets, light fixtures, interior/exterior painting, landscaping and new appliance installations. Lumber Liquidators donated laminate hardwood flooring and BrandsMart USA donated a new stove as well as a new washer and dryer.

As part of their ongoing commitment to support U.S. servicemen and servicewomen at home and abroad through the Home Strong Initiative, Pat and Chris Riley have committed to donating $25,000 apiece to both veterans.

“Hurricane Irma devastated our region and forever changed the lives of many residents,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “But, through our most trying times, the true mettle of people shines through. Our South Florida community has rallied together to lift each other up in ways that speak to the compassion, love and resolve of our citizens. Chris and I want to do our part in extending a helping hand to our neighbors, particularly to Robert and Archie. These two men sacrificed for our country and we are forever grateful for their service.”

The event included the following representatives:

Alonzo Mourning, Miami HEAT Legend

Glen Rice, Miami HEAT Legend

Captain Michael Platt, Commanding Officer of Air Station, SE Region, U.S. Coast Guard

Commander Jeffery Graham, Executive Officer, U.S. Coast Guard

Heather Geronemus, Manager of Media and Community Relations, Ultimate Software

Robert Welsh, Vice Mayor, South Miami

Rebuilding Together Miami Dade Inc. is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization working to preserve affordable housing through home renovations for low-income homeowners.