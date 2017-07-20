HEAT Learn to Swim: A.D. Barnes Park Pool Recap

The Miami HEAT teamed up with Florida Blue, FOX Sports Sun and the American Red Cross by surprising some young swimmers during their swimming. As part of the HEAT Learn to Swim community water safety campaign, HEAT Player Wayne Ellington made this surprise visit. Ellington was joined by HEAT P.A. Announcer Michael Baiamonte, Florida Blue Senior Director of Market Development and Community Relations, Martha de la Peña Rojas, Miami-Dade County, District 6 Commissioner, Rebeca Sosa, and American Red Cross Territory Aquatics Specialist, Patrick Beason, who provided instruction to the children.

A.D. Barnes Park Pool is one of many Miami-Dade County facilities that participates in the countywide campaign, Every Lesson Counts. Every Lesson Counts is a water safety campaign with the goal of teaching one million swim lessons annually. With an average of 12,000 swim patrons registering each year at local Miami-Dade Parks, the campaign highlights the importance that every child should learn to swim.

In its 16th year of existence, the Miami HEAT Learn to Swim program highlights the importance of water safety to parents and children throughout the region. Drowning is a leading cause of death for children under the age of four in the state of Florida. In 2013, Florida had the highest unintentional drowning rate in the nation for children ages 1-4 and the second highest drowning rate for children ages the 1–14. Our goal is to end these tragedies from ever occurring.

The HEAT have created a printable coupon good for $10 off swimming lessons that is available for download on HEAT.com and can be redeemed at select authorized providers of American Red Cross aquatic programs. For a detailed list of authorized American Red Cross aquatic programs, or to learn more about the HEAT Learn to Swim campaign, visit our HEAT Learn to Swim page.