HEAT Individual Tickets Go on Sale Friday

MIAMI – Individual game tickets for all 2017-18 Miami HEAT regular season home games will go on sale tomorrow, September 22nd at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start as low as $15 per game for select games and can be purchased at HEAT.com. There will be an eight-ticket limit per order per game. Please note that the Ticket Office at the AmericanAirlines Arena will not participate in the general on sale on September 22nd, but tickets may be purchased at the AmericanAirlines Arena Ticket Office starting Monday, September 25th at 10:00 a.m.

The HEAT is once again utilizing dynamic ticket pricing for individual game tickets, placing a premium on high demand games. However, select home games during the regular season will be priced as low as $15. Additionally, fans will have the option of selecting games and ticket prices featuring several pricing tiers, all based on the popularity and demand for each individual game. Ticket prices for the games with the most demand will be higher, while games with less demand will be priced accordingly. While HEAT.com will feature a pricing chart outlining the prices for each game this season, fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, as prices may change as the actual game date approaches. Fluctuation in ticket prices are based solely on market conditions.

NBATickets.com Official Resale Marketplace

The NBATickets.com official resale marketplace is also open for business for the 2017-18 season. Fans interested in purchasing individual resale tickets from HEAT Season Ticket Holders and other fans can make their purchases online at HEAT.com or NBATickets.com. Purchasing resale tickets from HEAT.com is a safe, convenient and guaranteed way for fans to access seats that would be unavailable otherwise, including lower bowl tickets. Ticket prices for the resale marketplace on HEAT.com are established by each individual when the tickets are posted for sale and often exceed face value.

2017-18 Miami HEAT Season Ticket Memberships and Partial Plans

Miami HEAT fans have a variety of ticket plans from which to choose during the 2017-18 season. All Miami HEAT season ticket and partial plans are available for purchase right now by clicking here or by calling 786-777- HOOP (4667).