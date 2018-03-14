HEAT To Host Second Annual Loud and Proud Dance Party Presented by Ultimate Software

MIAMI, Mar. 14 – On Wednesday, April 4th, the Miami HEAT will host the second annual HEAT Loud and Proud Dance Party presented by Ultimate Software. HEAT Loud and Proud is part of this year’s official lineup of exciting events during Miami Beach Gay Pride. The event is an evening for all of South Florida—especially the LGBTQ community—to dance, have fun and celebrate life and diversity, and will take place at AmericanAirlines Arena’s outdoor venue, the Xfinity East Plaza overlooking beautiful Biscayne Bay. HEAT Loud and Proud is free and open to the public but guests must RSVP online at HEAT.com/LoudandProud. Doors will open at 9:00 p.m. and the event will end at midnight.

HEAT Loud and Proud will feature the best in music, entertainment, bites and blends, as well as special guest appearances by representatives of the LGBTQ community and the Miami HEAT. The HEAT Dancers, Burnie the mascot and the Xtreme Team will mingle with guests and the three Larry O’Brien championship trophies won by the HEAT will be available for photographs. A finalized list of all special guests will be sent out closer to the event.

During the event, the HEAT will make a financial donation to Aqua Foundation for Women, a local organization that serves and supports the lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in South Florida through grants, scholarships, mentoring and other initiatives including support for homeless LGBTQ youth. In addition, the HEAT has created a limited edition #PROUD Court Culture shirt and will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the shirt to Aqua Foundation for Women.

Guests must RSVP for HEAT Loud and Proud by logging on to HEAT.com/LoudandProud and must be 18 years of age or older to gain admission to the event.

As long-time supporters of the LGBTQ community, the HEAT and AmericanAirlines Arena remain steadfastly committed to embracing the diversity that makes Miami a unique and special city. The team will also host Miami HEAT Pride Night on April 11th vs. the Toronto Raptors. Tickets start as low as $25 and each ticket purchase includes a Miami HEAT Pride Hat. More information is available online at HEAT.com/tickets.

HEAT Loud and Proud was the franchise’s response to the terrible massacre that took place at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub in June 2016. Among the survivors of the shooting was an Arena staffer, which made the tragedy personal for everyone at the HEAT. In January 2018, the HEAT was recognized by the NBA for its lengthy history and on-going commitment to diversity and inclusion by winning the NBA’s inaugural Inclusion Leadership Award.

All media planning to attend HEAT Loud and Proud must RSVP to Cassie Sigler at 786-777-4066 or csigler@heat.com by Tuesday, April 3rd at 5:00 p.m.