2018 HEAT Host Glades Sweep Recap
The Miami HEAT took their green initiatives to the Florida Everglades by hosting the HEAT Glades Sweep presented by the Miccosukee Resort and Gaming. This year’s green efforts highlighted the HEAT’s commitment to generating awareness for the protection and sustainability of the environment throughout our community. HEAT Glades Sweep aims to not only improve this critically important ecosystem, but help bring awareness to the fact that the South Florida population relies on the Florida Everglades for fresh water, flood control and many of our favorite recreational activities.
This year, HEAT Players, Bam Adebayo, Rodney McGruder and Josh Richardson, HEAT Legends, Glen Rice and Alonzo Mourning, and HEAT front office staff worked together with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Florida International University School of Environment, Arts and Society to complete a variety of activities, which included:
- Planting native host and nectar plants for butterflies, bees and birds in various areas of the Miccosukee Indian Village.
- Assembly of three (3) HEAT-themed, 100% maintenance free, vinyl picnic tables that will remain on site.
- Assisting the Miccosukee Wildlife Department in surveying fish populations in Miccosukee Indian Village, using a fyke net, in search of exotic invasive species.
- Planting native vegetation in drainage areas of the Miccosukee Indian School, providing biodiversity conservation through functional landscaping.
- Creating an edible garden using three large raised garden beds in the outdoor space at the Miccosukee Indian School.