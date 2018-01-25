2018 HEAT Host Glades Sweep Recap

The Miami HEAT took their green initiatives to the Florida Everglades by hosting the HEAT Glades Sweep presented by the Miccosukee Resort and Gaming. This year’s green efforts highlighted the HEAT’s commitment to generating awareness for the protection and sustainability of the environment throughout our community. HEAT Glades Sweep aims to not only improve this critically important ecosystem, but help bring awareness to the fact that the South Florida population relies on the Florida Everglades for fresh water, flood control and many of our favorite recreational activities.

This year, HEAT Players, Bam Adebayo, Rodney McGruder and Josh Richardson, HEAT Legends, Glen Rice and Alonzo Mourning, and HEAT front office staff worked together with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Florida International University School of Environment, Arts and Society to complete a variety of activities, which included: