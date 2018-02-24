HEAT to Honor 2017 Carnival Scholarship Recipients

Miami-based Carnival, the Miami HEAT, and Florida Prepaid College Foundation will present local high school students with four-year college scholarships. Purchased by Carnival Foundation – the charitable arm of the Carnival Corporation, the scholarships are being presented to former students of the HEAT Academy, an after school enrichment program for at-risk youth, who currently participate in an innovative workplace mentoring program sponsored by Carnival, the Miami HEAT and in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. Recipients were selected based on academic performance, leadership skills, community involvement and interviews with representatives from the three participating organizations. Each student is also receiving a personal laptop computer courtesy of Carnival Foundation, Dell and Microsoft as well as gift cards from Perry Ellis and Peony to outfit any future business endeavors in these student’s lives.

For the past 15 years, Carnival has purchased Project STARS scholarships from the Florida Prepaid College Foundation, representing a collective value of more than $2 million. The Florida Prepaid College Foundation scholarship covers the cost of tuition for two years at a Florida college followed by two years at a Florida public university. This is the eighth year Carnival’s scholarship recipients are matriculating into college.

  • Jerome Baker - Booker T. Washington Senior High School - Business Management
  • Cristopher Carranza - South Miami Senior High School - Architecture
  • Kedrick Chirino - Miami Senior High School - Aerospace Engineering 
  • Kiona Collins - Booker T. Washington Senior High School - Psychology 
  • Tommy Collins - Miami Senior High School - Psychology
  • Gamalier Garcia - Miami Senior High School - Fire Science
  • Juan Hernandez - Slam Sports Leadership and Management Charter School - Culinary Arts
  • Tauheeda Huggins - Booker T. Washington Senior High School - Pre-Med
  • Gabriel Julien - Felix Varela Senior High School - Computer Scienc 
  • Amaya King - Miami Lakes Educational Center - Biology
  • Telkevia Mackey - I-Preparatory Academy - Health Science
  • Dayana Pineda - Miami Senior High School - Nursing
  • Valery Pion - Mater Academy East Charter High School - Linguistics
  • Elizabeth Santos - Coral Gables Senior High School - Pre-Med
  • Tre Thompson - Miami Senior High School - Sports Medicine
Tags
Heat


Education


Athletics


Community Activities


Foundations


Scholarships


Heat Academy


