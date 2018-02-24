HEAT to Honor 2017 Carnival Scholarship Recipients

Miami-based Carnival, the Miami HEAT, and Florida Prepaid College Foundation will present local high school students with four-year college scholarships. Purchased by Carnival Foundation – the charitable arm of the Carnival Corporation, the scholarships are being presented to former students of the HEAT Academy, an after school enrichment program for at-risk youth, who currently participate in an innovative workplace mentoring program sponsored by Carnival, the Miami HEAT and in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. Recipients were selected based on academic performance, leadership skills, community involvement and interviews with representatives from the three participating organizations. Each student is also receiving a personal laptop computer courtesy of Carnival Foundation, Dell and Microsoft as well as gift cards from Perry Ellis and Peony to outfit any future business endeavors in these student’s lives.

For the past 15 years, Carnival has purchased Project STARS scholarships from the Florida Prepaid College Foundation, representing a collective value of more than $2 million. The Florida Prepaid College Foundation scholarship covers the cost of tuition for two years at a Florida college followed by two years at a Florida public university. This is the eighth year Carnival’s scholarship recipients are matriculating into college.

Jerome Baker - Booker T. Washington Senior High School - Business Management

Cristopher Carranza - South Miami Senior High School - Architecture

Kedrick Chirino - Miami Senior High School - Aerospace Engineering

Kiona Collins - Booker T. Washington Senior High School - Psychology

Tommy Collins - Miami Senior High School - Psychology

Gamalier Garcia - Miami Senior High School - Fire Science

Juan Hernandez - Slam Sports Leadership and Management Charter School - Culinary Arts

Tauheeda Huggins - Booker T. Washington Senior High School - Pre-Med

Gabriel Julien - Felix Varela Senior High School - Computer Scienc

Amaya King - Miami Lakes Educational Center - Biology

Telkevia Mackey - I-Preparatory Academy - Health Science

Dayana Pineda - Miami Senior High School - Nursing

Valery Pion - Mater Academy East Charter High School - Linguistics

Elizabeth Santos - Coral Gables Senior High School - Pre-Med