HEAT Dancer Blog: Most Improved - Jessenia

Going into my second season as a Miami HEAT Dancer I wanted to reclaim my spot on the team through hard work and dedication. I focused diligently, not only on my dancing, but every other aspect of being a Miami HEAT Dancer. I took many dance classes and worked out as much as my busy schedule allowed. I was determined and trained harder so I could continue living my dream as a Miami HEAT Dancer. This past May at our MHD End of Season Celebration I was awarded the “2016-17 Most Improved Dancer.” It was an absolute honor and privilege. It was so fulfilling to be acknowledged and recognized for my hard work. I plan to continue to grow as a dancer and as an individual through the experiences and opportunities given to me by this extraordinary organization both on the court and in the community. I would not have been able to do this without the motivation and advice from my coach, manager, teammates and mentors.

Another highlight of this past season was landing the back cover of our team poster look book! I am extremely humbled and grateful to be given this opportunity. I will never forget the support and love I received from my teammates. Earning the back cover spot was a breathtaking experience that will never be forgotten. This past season was so successful because of the bond we shared and the support we gave one another – it was an incredible ride. I am a firm believer in following your dreams. Always remember, that everything you’ve ever wanted is outside your comfort zone.