HEAT Announce First Round Schedule

MIAMI, April 12 – The HEAT announced today the schedule for its best-of-seven, First Round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The complete First Round schedule is as follows:

Game Date Where Time TV (local/national) Game 1 Sat., April 14 @ Philadelphia 8:00 PM Fox Sports Sun / ESPN Game 2 Mon., April 16 @ Philadelphia 8:00 PM Fox Sports Sun / TNT Game 3 Thurs., April 19 @ Miami 7:00 PM Fox Sports Sun / TNT Game 4 Sat., April 21 @ Miami 2:30 PM Fox Sports Sun / TNT Game 5* Tues., April 24 @ Philadelphia TBD Fox Sports Sun Game 6* Thurs., April 26 @ Miami TBD Fox Sports Sun Game 7* Sat., April 28 @ Philadelphia TBD Fox Sports Sun / TNT

*Games will be played if necessary.

The 2018 White Hot HEAT Playoffs presented by Miccosukee Resort & Gaming open Saturday, April 14 in Philadelphia. Game 1 is scheduled for a 8:00 p.m. tipoff. Game 2 will be played Monday, April 16 at 8:00 p.m. The HEAT will then travel back home for Games 3 and 4, where the contests will be played Thursday, April 19 and Saturday, April 21, respectively. Games 5, 6 and 7 will only be played if necessary.

Tickets for Round 1 games are still available. Fans can purchase tickets directly from the team or from HEAT season ticket members and other fans posting their tickets for resale online at NBATickets.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX, or at the AmericanAirlines Arena Ticket Office. Doors to the AmericanAirlines Arena will open at least one hour prior to the published game time.

A limited number of Miami HEAT Season Tickets are available for sale for the 2018-19 season including lower level seats. Interested HEAT fans are encouraged to visit HEATSeasonTickets.com—a special website containing video elements, an interactive 3-D seating chart and the ability to view and purchase seats in real time. HEAT fans can also speak to a sales representative by sending an email to seasons@heat.com or by calling 786-777-HOOP (4667).

All First Round games will air on FOX Sports Sun. All telecasts will begin with a half hour edition of HEAT Live, hosted by HEAT Television Host and Courtside Reporter, Jason Jackson. HEAT originals Eric Reid and Tony Fiorentino will call the action and will be joined by HEAT reporters including Jackson, Kristen Hewitt and Will Manso. Ron Rothstein and John Crotty will continue to provide insightful studio analysis during pre and post game coverage in the Biscayne Bayside studio for all HEAT home playoff games. Each telecast will also feature extended post-game coverage live on site, including post-game press conferences, highlights, analysis and player interviews.

All Miami HEAT playoff games of the 2018 postseason will be aired in English on the team’s flagship radio station, 790 The Ticket and 104.3 HD2. Throughout South Florida, HEAT games can be heard on the Miami HEAT Radio Network, which includes ESPN 106.3 FM in West Palm Beach, WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie, Keys Radio WKWF AM 1600 and WAVK 97.7 FM “The Wave.”

In addition, “HEAT Weekly,” a two-hour radio show hosted by HEAT Network Radio host, Tommy Tighe, will continue to air throughout the 2018 White Hot HEAT Playoffsat its regularly scheduled time—Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.—with additional weekend airings on the member stations of the Miami HEAT Radio Network. 790 The Ticket’s Zack Duarte will host a special White Hot HEAT show airing weekdays from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. beginning tomorrow, April 13.

All HEAT playoff games can be heard en Español on Univision Radio’s WRTO Mix 98.3 FM and the HEAT’s Spanish Radio Network affiliate 760 AM WEFL. José Pañeda will handle the play-by-play duties, with Joe Pujala serving as host/color commentator.

Exclusive programming and content will also be available on the team’s social media pages: @MiamiHEAT on twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

The 2018 White Hot HEAT Playoffs are presented by Miccosukee Resort & Gaming.