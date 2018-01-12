HEAT Spanish Radio Broadcast to be Simulcast

MIAMI, Jan. 12 – Due to ongoing repairs on Radio Mambí WAQI 710 AM, all remaining HEAT games during the regular season will now also be made available on WQBA 1140 AM. The simulcast will be effective beginning with this Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

The HEAT and Univision apologize for the inconvenience this signal interruption has caused for fans.

“La Voz” José Pañeda, the Spanish voice of the HEAT, will continue to handle the play-by-play duties, while Joe Pujala will serve as analyst and host of the pre-game, halftime and post-game shows.