The Miami HEAT hosted the 17th Annual HEAT April Pool's Day

The Miami HEAT hosted the 17th Annual HEAT April Pool’s Day presented by Florida Blue with FOX Sports Sun and the American Red Cross on Monday, April 2nd. The event took place at Venetian Pool in Coral Gables, and kicked off the Miami HEAT “Learn to Swim” program.

The event was hosted by In-Arena PA Announcer, Michael Baiamonte. A press conference with guest speakers included Miami HEAT Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michael McCullough, Florida Blue South Florida Market President, Penny Shaffer, City of Coral Gables Commissioner, Vince Lago, and American Red Cross of Greater Miami and the Keys Executive Director, Emily Borababy.

April Pool’s Day also took place on World Autism Awareness Day, in accordance with NBA’s Autism Awareness Week, which began on March 30th and ends April 3rd, to further raise awareness and promote equality and inclusion for kids and families living with sensory limitations. HEAT Players, Luke Babbitt and Hassan Whiteside, and HEAT Legend, Glen Rice, joined American Red Cross certified lifeguards and water safety instructors to provide swim lessons to students from Children’s Resources and Crystal Academy- two local schools who cater to the special needs demographic. HEAT Mascot, Burnie, was also in attendance with Xtreme Team members and Miami HEAT Dancers encouraging students as they learn to swim.

The Miami HEAT Learn to Swim program along with Florida Blue, FOX Sports Sun and the American Red Cross of Greater Miami & The Keys have teamed up to highlight the importance of water safety to parents and children throughout South Florida. Based on the most current statistics from the Florida Department of Health, drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four and is the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of five to nine. The goal of this program is to prevent these tragedies from ever occurring.

HEAT fans are invited to take advantage of a special $10 off swimming lesson coupon, provided in both English and Spanish, which is available in all TIPOFF magazines for the rest of the season will be available HERE. The coupon can be redeemed at select authorized providers of the American Red Cross in Miami-Dade and Broward.

 

