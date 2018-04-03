HEAT Kicks off 2018 "Learn to Swim" Campaign

MIAMI, March 30 – The Miami HEAT will host the 17th Annual HEAT April Pool’s Day presented by Florida Blue with FOX Sports Sun and the American Red Cross on Monday, April 2nd. The event will take place from 3:00 p.m – 4:00 p.m at Venetian Pool in Coral Gables, and will kick off the Miami HEAT “Learn to Swim” program.

The event will be hosted by In-Arena PA Announcer, Michael Baiamonte. A press conference is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. Guest speakers include Miami HEAT Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michael McCullough, Florida Blue South Florida Senior Manager Market President and Community Relations, Martha de la Peña Rojas, City of Miami Mayor, Francis Suarez, City of Coral Gables Commissioner, Vince Lago, and American Red Cross of Greater Miami and the Keys Executive Director, Emily Borababy. Photo ops and media availability will follow.

April Pool’s Day will take place on World Autism Awareness Day, in accordance with NBA’s Autism Awareness Week, which begins on March 30th through April 3rd, to further raise awareness and promote equality and inclusion for kids and families living with sensory limitations. HEAT Players, Luke Babbitt and Hassan Whiteside, and HEAT Legend, Glen Rice, will join American Red Cross certified lifeguards and water safety instructors to provide swim lessons to students from Children’s Resources and Crystal Academy- two local schools who cater to the special needs demographic. HEAT Mascot, Burnie, will also attend with Xtreme Team members and Miami HEAT Dancers to encourage students as they learn to swim.

The Miami HEAT Learn to Swim program along with Florida Blue, FOX Sports Sun and the American Red Cross of Greater Miami & The Keys have teamed up to highlight the importance of water safety to parents and children throughout South Florida. Based on the most current statistics from the Florida Department of Health, drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four and is the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of five to nine. The goal of this program is to prevent these tragedies from ever occurring.

HEAT fans are invited to take advantage of a special $10 off swimming lesson coupon, provided in both English and Spanish, which is available in all TIPOFF magazines for the rest of the season and is available on HEAT.com. The coupon can be redeemed at select authorized providers of the American Red Cross.