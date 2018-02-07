HEAT Host Youth Basketball Clinic Presented by Gatorade

Miami, Feb. 7 - The Miami HEAT hosted a HEAT Youth Basketball Clinic presented by Gatorade at the AmericanAirlines Arena. HEAT Players, Jordan Mickey and Kelly Olynyk participated in the clinic and assisted with coaching different basketball drills. In-Arena Host, Uptown Dale, Spanish Radio and Television Announcer, Jose Paneda as the Miami HEAT Dancers and HEAT Mascot, Burnie, also joined them. Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Alberto M. Carvalho, was present to welcome the students.

The event participants were a number of Puerto Rican students from both Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools, who are currently displaced in South Florida due to Hurricane Maria. After the effects of the storm in September 2017, all of Florida has seen an influx in student enrollment due to families fleeing the island’s damage. These students also participated in a tour of the HEAT office in addition to a basketball clinic on the basic skills of the game.

In accordance with NBA FIT, this clinic also featured the importance of living an active, healthy lifestyle. The NBA FIT program celebrates the values of the game – hard work, discipline, leadership and teamwork – and features some of the best athletes in the world encouraging fans of all ages to lead healthy, active lives. These programs and events emphasize on the NBA FIT’s key pillars: “Be Active, Eat Healthy and Play Together”.

