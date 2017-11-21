HEAT HOST 26TH ANNUAL THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION

MIAMI, FL – The Miami HEAT hosted the 26th Annual HEAT Thanksgiving Celebration Tuesday at the Miami Rescue Mission (MRM). The entire HEAT team, along with HEAT coaches and staffers joined presenting sponsor Florida Blue as well as supporting sponsors Goya Foods, Pepsi, FOX Sports Sun, The A Group, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and IceByrd Frozen Yogurt to usher in the Thanksgiving holiday with the residents of the Greater Miami area.

Residents of the area were invited to enjoy the block-party festivities, but the event was especially meaningful for a select group of approximately 600 underprivileged families, the majority of which were pre-selected by different government and community-based organizations and agencies. Those families each received a complete Thanksgiving meal with the entire trimmings from the Miami HEAT, courtesy of Florida Blue. Frozen turkeys were provided by The A Group while canned goods, side items and beverages were donated by Goya Foods, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and Pepsi. IceByrd Frozen Yogurt sampled their product during the block-party to everyone in attendance. Levy Cares, the charitable foundation of Levy Restaurants and the catering division of the AmericanAirlines Arena, provided 450 hot meals to the residents of the MRM.

The reach of this year’s celebration extended well beyond the Overtown/Wynwood area to help touch those in need in communities such as Little Havana, Little Haiti, Liberty City, Kendall and Lauderhill. Other beneficiaries of the event included: Curly’s House of Style Hope Relief Food Bank, SafeSpace, Salvation Army, Amigos for Kids, Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, The Advocacy Network for Disabilities and The Advocate Program, which services military veterans and their families.

The Miami HEAT Dancers, HEAT mascot, Burnie, DJ M Dot and the Xtreme Team entertained families with special performances throughout the afternoon. Guests were treated to games, activities, and inflatables.

Members of the United States Armed Forces were also on-hand to provide assistance, along with HEAT staffers who were also scheduled to work concessions and activity stations, including interacting with children from the HEAT Academy at Riverside Elementary during the festivities.