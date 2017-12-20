Battier, Rice & HEAT Staffers Assist in Lotus Village Move-In

MIAMI, Dec. 20 – With the holiday season upon us, the Miami HEAT continue to spread joy throughout the community. Earlier today, HEAT Legends, Shane Battier and Glen Rice, and staffers teamed up to assist in part of a weeklong effort of moving Lotus House, a homeless shelter for women and youth, into their newly constructed, 5-story Lotus Village, giving their residents a home for the holidays. The HEAT helped build children’s furniture and cribs, and bring move-in day one step closer for the families. Over 800 toys, donated by JAKKs Pacific Inc., and 1,000 t-shirts, donated by Next Level Apparel, were also donated to the residents at Lotus Village.

Lotus House is also one of the few shelters that openly embraces runaway LGBTQ youth and provides them with the resources and programming to help them through a difficult time in their lives. LGBTQ youth experience homelessness at higher rates than non-LGBTQ youth for a range of reasons, including family rejection and abuse and a history of physical or sexual abuse.