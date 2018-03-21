18th HEAT Learn and Play Center Recap

On March 20, 2018, The Miami HEAT celebrated the opening of its 18th HEAT Learn & Play Center at The South Dade YMCA Family Center in Miami. The new HEAT Learn & Play Center, refurbished in partnership with presenting sponsor and longtime HEAT community partner Florida Blue, provides youth with a safe place to play and resources to help them explore their academic interests. The HEAT renovated the hallway and community room at The South Dade YMCA Family Center and enhanced the room with new paint, wall graphics, tablets, board games, a video game console, furniture and a 55-inch television donated by Acordis International Corporation.

Beginning with a press conference to kick off the event, HEAT players, James Johnson and Tyler Johnson, and HEAT Legend, Glen Rice, were on hand to then interact with students in the new HEAT Learn & Play Center. Also in attendance were:

Michael McCullough, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, The Heat Group

Sheryl Woods, President and CEO, The YMCA of South Florida

Doug Bartel, Senior Director of External Affairs, Florida Blue

The South Dade YMCA Family Center is one of nine YMCA locations in South Florida, serving 13,000 members. Their youth sports programs serve 3,000 children annually and 1,400 of those children participate in their basketball leagues and summer basketball camps, in collaboration with the Miami HEAT to promote fitness, sportsmanship, and healthy living. The purpose of the facility is to strengthen their community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Regardless of age, income or background, their belief is that everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.