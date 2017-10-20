30 YEARS OF HEAT: OPENING NIGHT 2017

MIAMI, October 20th – The Miami HEAT will open the 2017-18 season on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. when they host the Indiana Pacers at AmericanAirlines Arena. As the team embarks on its 30th Anniversary season, HEAT fans are encouraged to arrive early and participate in all Opening Night activities.

Opening Night Activities include:

The premiere of the 2017-18 Player Introduction Sequence which gives HEAT fans an inside look at HEAT Culture.

22,000 special Opening Night t-shirts will be distributed to fans in attendance courtesy of FOX Sports Sun.

Fans are encouraged to pick up a free copy of the freshly redesigned TIPOFF, the game day magazine.

A tribute video congratulating Goran Dragić on being named MVP at EuroBasket2017.

Season Ticket Members can enjoy the Budweiser Beer Garden beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the XFINITY East Plaza.

HEAT fans can now find Pubbelly Sushi offered in 601.

Tickets are still available for Opening Night and can be purchased here. Resale tickets, those sold by HEAT Season Ticket Members and other fans, can also be purchased. Only tickets purchased from the HEAT via Ticketmaster are guaranteed to get fans into the game.

The new HEAT Mobile App presented by Verizon offers HEAT fans Mobile Ticketing and Mobile Wallet integration making the fan experience seamless and paperless. HEAT fans may access their tickets by downloading the Miami HEAT App. The latest App update includes an enhanced Mobile Wallet presented by American Express—the fastest way to make food, beverage and retail purchases in the Arena. Fans needing assistance with Mobile Ticketing can visit the Mobile Assistance tables at Gates 1 and 2. In addition, HEAT fans are encouraged to connect to the facility’s new complimentary public Wi-Fi (network name: AAA Public Wifi).

HEAT fans are encouraged to leave their cars at home and use Uber to get to the Arena taking advantage of the new exclusive drop off zone and a designated entrance into AmericanAirlines Arena through Gate 3. The Uber drop-off will be activated for all home games, beginning with Saturday’s home opener. To enjoy $20 off an Uber ride to AmericanAirlines Arena, first-time users can enter the special promo code HEAT17 courtesy of the Miami HEAT.

An exclusive “Express Gate – No Bags” entry will now be facilitated at Gate 1A for HEAT fans who travel to games with no bags or purses.

The franchise as also unveiled a new Court Culture store outside of Section 326 in Uptown featuring the in-house lifestyle brand’s new fall line for men, women and children. Additionally, the new Nike fan apparel is also now available at all The Miami HEAT Store locations.

Levy Restaurants, the Arena’s longtime food and beverage vendor, has provided an infusion of local food partners and flavors, plus an extensive variety of new menu items. Highlights include: