Join the Miami HEAT players, coaches and their families for the 21st Annual Miami HEAT Family Festival presented by Carnival Cruise Line, a charitable celebration benefiting SafeSpace, the Jackson Memorial Foundation’s Guardian Angels, and the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund. This ‘Old Key West’ themed event will embrace the spirit and history of the Florida Keys, while showcasing the people, places, sights, sounds and the way of life that define the Keys. It will be a basketball, music, food, and sunset festival headlined by your Miami HEAT!

The event will take place on Sunday, March 4th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The AmericanAirlines Arena located at 601 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami.

Now, you can buy your tickets online!

Click here to buy individual tickets by using the promo code: FFESTIND.

*$300 for each individual ticket.

Click here to buy a family package which includes five (5) tickets.

Save $100 per ticket by using promo code: FFESTPACK.

*$1,000 for each family package.

Click here to buy a Family Festival & HEAT Summer Camp bundle package which includes five (5) tickets and one (1) week of camp of your choice.

Save $100 per package by using promo code: FFESTCAMP.

*$1,235 for each bundle package ($900 for a family package plus $335 for one week of HEAT Summer Camp).

[For more information on the HEAT Summer Camp please visit www.miamiHEATcamp.com.]

The deadline to purchase your tickets online is Friday, March 2nd, 12:00pm (EST). You can also go on your HEAT App to purchase your tickets!

To purchase after the deadline or to make a donation, please call 786-777-4420 or email Akemi Maehama at AMaehama@heat.com.

(NOTE: Children who are 3 years and older will need a ticket to enter the festival.)

The Miami HEAT Family Festival, which is the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund’s largest annual fundraiser, is a themed, interactive, carnival-like celebration during which HEAT players, coaches, celebrities and families come together for a day of fun, family and feasting. The Festival includes a dining extravaganza featuring the top restaurants and chefs from all over South Florida. Families enjoy countless interactive activities with HEAT players, coaches and their families, providing a memorable experience for guests of all ages.

The entire Miami HEAT team and coaching staff will participate in the festivities, which include interactive opportunities with the team, a food court with delicacies from over 50 of South Florida’s finest restaurants, appearances by DJ Irie, the Miami HEAT Dancers, Burnie the mascot, in-arena P.A. announcer, Michael B., the Golden Oldies, a silent auction and much more. See you there for this incredible cultural experience!