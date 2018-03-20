2018 HEAT Playoff Push

Now entering the final weeks of the regular season, the HEAT are in the thick of another Playoff Push. Below, HEAT.com highlights Miami's run through the East on a week-to-week basis as they look to cement their spot in the post season. 'Last Four / Next Four' identifies teams closest to the HEAT in the NBA Standings and highlights important details that may impact Miami's ultimate results.

Last Four / Next Four: (3/20/18)

- The Cavaliers and 76ers each earned a 3-1 record over the previous four games. This helped Cleveland move back into the three seed by a half-game over Indiana, while Philadelphia closed within a half-game of Washington. They also opened a two-game lead over Miami in the process.

- The HEAT have an opportunity to take the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Pacers this coming Sunday with a win. Currently, they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bucks, and split the season series against the Wizards and 76ers, forcing conference and division tiebreakers, if necessary.

- Starting Wednesday against the Knicks, the HEAT play seven of their last 11 games at home.

What do the Pacers and HEAT have in common over the next four games that the other four teams below do not? They each face off against at least three opponents who are currently seeded for a playoff spot.

Check out the infographic below for more details:

Last Four / Next Four: (3/13/18) - The Pacers have pushed themselves into the upper half of the standings with a 3-1 week and now hold a half-game edge over the Cavaliers for the three seed. Indiana also holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cleveland (3-1) heading into the final weeks of the season. - The Cavaliers are the only team among the six below with three games on the road over their next four, making stops in Phoenix, Portland and Chicago before returning home to host Milwaukee the following Monday. Conversely, the 76ers face three of their next four at home, where they are 20-10 on the season. - With wins over the 76ers and Wizards this past week, the HEAT have evened the season series against both teams at 2-2. The tiebreaker for playoff seeding against them potentially moves to conference record vs. Philadelphia (22-17), who currently holds a slight edge in the loss column over Miami (25-18), and division record vs. Washington (8-6) where Miami (9-5) currently leads with fewer losses. - The HEAT also hold a 3-0 head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bucks, who are currently within a half-game of one another. Check out the infographic below for more details:

