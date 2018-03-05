HEAT Playoff Push (3/6/18)

Now entering the final six weeks of the regular season, the HEAT are in the thick of another Playoff Push. Below, HEAT.com highlights Miami's run through the East on a week-to-week basis as they look to cement their spot in the post season.

Last Four / Next Four

- Entering Tuesday, the fourth through eighth seeds in the East are separated by just three games.

- The HEAT in particular have an opportunity to climb the standings as they face off against the Wizards twice and 76ers once more to finish the season series with both teams over their next three games.

- All the teams listed below with the exception of Philadelphia have at least two games at home and two on the road this week. The 76ers start Tuesday with a three-game road trip that begins in Charlotte, with stops in Miami Thursday and Brooklyn Sunday before a return home to host Indiana the following Tuesday.

- The HEAT and Pacers had the best stretch of games among the teams below over the previous week, each going 3-1 and moving upwards in the standings. The Wizards and Bucks on the other hand slid, each going 1-3 in the same window.

