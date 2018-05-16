Utah Jazz Summer League Announces Dates and Teams

ATLANTA, GA -- Now in its fourth year, the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League presented by America First Credit Union, University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission will be held on July 2, 3 and 5 at Vivint Smart Home Arena, featuring the Jazz and San Antonio Spurs as returning teams and the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies as newcomers.

The Utah Jazz Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2018 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

Each team will play three games over the four-day span as part of daily doubleheaders at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (MT). No league games will be played on Wednesday, July 4.

Utah Jazz Summer League play tips off with Atlanta, who owns the third pick in the NBA Draft 2018 among its three first-round selections (No. 19 and 30), playing Memphis with the fourth overall pick. The Jazz (No. 21 and 52 selections) will face San Antonio (No. 18 and 49 picks) on opening night.

The following is the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League schedule (all Mountain Time):

Monday, July 2

5 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Memphis

7 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Utah

Tuesday, July 3

5 p.m. – Atlanta vs. San Antonio

7 p.m. – Memphis vs. Utah

Wednesday, July 4

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 5

5 p.m. – Memphis vs. San Antonio

7 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Utah

Tickets and more information at: www.utahjazzsummerleague.com.