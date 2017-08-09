Steve Holman Takes Home Gabby Award for Third Straight Year

ATLANTA -– “Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman won his third consecutive Gabby Award for Best Sports Play-by-Play Broadcast, given by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) during their annual award ceremony at the Jekyll Island Convention Center this past weekend. He entered the GAB’s Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Holman calls Hawks games on the team’s flagship radio station, CBS RADIO’S SportsRadio 92-9 The Game, as well as partner stations on the Hawks Radio Network.

“Steve is certainly the model when it comes to broadcasting the NBA,” said Terry Foxx, Program Director at WZGC-FM SportsRadio 92-9 The Game. “His commitment and excellence to the game of basketball is unwavering. We are proud to have him as part of the CBS family here in Atlanta.”

In June, Holman was named the Georgia Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association for the second time in three years. In February, he entered the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame.

Holman is entering his 33rd season with the Hawks, and has never missed a regular season or playoff radio broadcast, a span of more than 2,500 games. His play-by-play streak, which began in March of 1989, is currently at 2,417 games.