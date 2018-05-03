Six Things to Know About Mike Muscala's 2017-18 Season

1) Mike set a number of career highs. Muscala set personal bests in points per game (7.6) and rebounds per game (4.3) this season. He also registered a pair of double doubles: 14 points and 10 rebounds at Chicago on Oct. 26 and 13 points and 10 rebounds in a home win over the Orlando Magic on Apr. 1.

2) Mike sought out three-point attempts in the offense. Not only did Muscala made 37.1 percent of his threes, but he also took more than half of his shot attempts from three for the first time in his career.

3) Despite missing time to an ankle injury, Mike said he finished the season on a strong note.

"It was a challenge for me coming back from the ankle injury. It was over two months being out, but I feel good now – and I feel like my body is in a good place headed into the offseason. It will be the longest offseason that I've ever had, so I'm trying to take advantage of it."

4) Mike had some good home cooking. When the Hawks traveled to Muscala's home state of Minnesota on March 28, he scored a career-high 24 points, making 8 of his 10 shot attempts in the process.

5) Mike showed all kinds of shooting touch. Muscala made 48.2 percent of his corner threes and 91.9 percent of his free throw attempts.

6) Half of Mike's dunks on the season were putback/tip dunks. Muscala showed a knack for crashing the glass at exactly the right moment.