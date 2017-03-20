Monica To Join Hawks For Latest Swipe Right Night

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks and music superstar Monica announced today she will be performing during halftime when the team brings back the very popular Swipe Right Night on April 6. This year the event is sponsored by Bud Light and takes place at the game against the Boston Celtics. That night fans can use the Tinder app inside the arena to gain access to special perks and meet up with matches in real time. Additionally, those who connect may get a courtside seat to the in-game concert by native Atlantan Monica, one of music’s reigning voices with more than 25 million records sold.

The Grammy winner’s appearance marks the first by an R&B songstress as part of the Hawks concert series. Past performers at games just this season have included many of Atlanta’s hottest names in hip hop like Gucci Mane, 2Chainz, Migos and Lil Yachty.

“Atlanta is home and there’s no place like home. I’m excited to perform during halftime for our own Atlanta Hawks and bring people together for Swipe Right Night. This city, my friends, family and fans always show me such great love and support, this is going to be a good time for all. I’m an Atlanta girl,” said the multi-platinum selling Monica.

Whether Hawks fans are looking to meet new friends or make a possible love connection, the night will offer several opportunities, including the “Swipe Right” lounge, presented by Bud Light, where Tinder users can turn on-line interest into real-world interaction. Guests who are 21 and up, can access the lounge by showing their Tinder profile via the mobile app on their smartphones. Bud Light will provide complimentary beverages, branded merchandise and more to make the private suite the hub for a great night out with acquaintances old and new.

The Hawks are encouraging everyone to get to the game early for the chance to get upgraded and see Monica’s performance up close from the players bench. The team will be giving the VIP experience to a lucky few who check into the Swipe Right lounge during the first half of the game.

”When the Hawks presented Swipe Right Night as an opportunity for Bud Light to be involved, it made perfect sense. Bud Light is consistently there for the moments when you’re building connections with others,” said Courtney Baker, Senior Regional Brand Manager for Bud Light. “Reaching beyond the mobile screen resonates with our consumers who crave authentic, emotional experiences with others.”

The Hawks are offering a “Swipe Right Pack” that includes 2 tickets plus $20 food & beverage credit ($10 per ticket) here.

The Tinder app is compatible with Android and Apple devices and is available for download from the iTunes or Google Play stores. Get more information on Tinder at www.gotinder.com.

Bud Light reminds everyone that you must be 21 or older to consume alcoholic products and to always enjoy them responsibly.