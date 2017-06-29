Zac Brown's Southern Ground Announces Restaurant Opening In Philips Arena

ATLANTA -- Three-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Zac Brown, of Zac Brown Band, has teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks to open the next restaurant under the Southern Ground family of brands, Zac Brown’s Social Club, in the heart of Atlanta, Philips Arena.

“We are excited to incorporate Zac Brown’s Social Club restaurant into our transformed arena. Zac Brown fits perfectly with our brand and vision for the new arena – to be the home of great food and music for the South,” Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said. “As the first of what will be many new amazing dining options, we are proud that Zac, an Atlanta icon, is helping us reinvent our dining experience.”

No stranger to the restaurant business, Brown has owned two previous restaurants prior to this, and the venture into the Atlanta food scene brings his Southern Ground brand to the heart of the city. Getting to showcase his culture and the food that helps to define it, Brown is excited to be working with the Atlanta Hawks on such a special project.

“Food has always been a passion of mine, from owning my own restaurant on Lake Oconee, to opening the Southern Ground Social Club. I love that food represents togetherness and gathering everyone around the family table for a great meal. I’m excited to open Zac Brown’s Social Club and invite Atlanta to our table,” said Brown.

The restaurant will be run by Southern Ground Executive Chef, Chef Rusty Hamlin, who has been cooking alongside Brown for over a decade and is the host of the renowned pre-concert dinner party, the “Eat & Greet”. Pulling inspiration for the restaurant from Zac’s own style of southern living, Chef Rusty is designing a menu fit for Atlanta and in the tradition of southern cooking.

“I’m excited to be working with Zac to bring the food we love to cook to everyone in Atlanta and thrilled with get to do it with Philips Arena and the Atlanta Hawks. There is a lot of creativity at Southern Ground and I can’t wait to be able to show it off with this restaurant,” said Hamlin.

Chef Rusty and the team at ZB Customs, Brown’s custom made furniture company located in Peachtree City, GA, are working alongside architecture firm HOK on the design plan for the space. Zac Brown’s Social Club will be a full-service restaurant and will also include an adjacent concession stand for quick service food. The restaurant will be open during the 2018-2019 season, the 50th anniversary of the Hawks in Atlanta.

ABOUT SOUTHERN GROUND

All under one roof, Southern Ground is Zac Brown’s unique lifestyle brand that is firmly based on a strong belief in originality, quality and philanthropy. Each of the distinctive companies in the Southern Ground family is brimming with incredibly passionate artists brought under one roof to work together and create experiences that go beyond the craft, the food or the music. Southern Ground’s efforts work to help develop Zac’s biggest passion: Camp Southern Ground.

ABOUT ZAC BROWN CUSTOMS

Using state-of-the art equipment and the imaginations of deeply talented artisans, Zac Brown Customs designs, builds and delivers one-of-a-kind pieces for the home or business. All products are proudly made in America, and bring a level of quality which can only be achieved by making each unique piece one at a time. Crewed by skilled carpenters, artists and engineers, Zac Brown Customs is a place where even the most unorthodox ideas can come to life.