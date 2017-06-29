Topgolf Swing Suite Coming To Philips Arena

ATLANTA -- Sports fans and concert-goers seeking pre- and post-event entertainment will soon be able to play Topgolf® once renovations of Philips Arena are complete for the 2018-19 season. The Topgolf Swing Suite – Topgolf’s first permanent amenity in a major sports arena – will feature two Topgolf simulators, comfortable lounge seating, HDTVs and food and beverage service.

“As we began to discuss transforming our arena into a premier sports and entertainment venue for next generation Atlantans, we realized there was no better potential partner than Topgolf,” said Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club CEO Steve Koonin. “They provide a one-of-a-kind experience that appeals to millennials and people of all ages. We are thrilled that they will have a home in our arena.”

Topgolf launched its first Swing Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston, where it can be rented by the hour for groups of up to 15. The Swing Suite will complement other new additions to the Philips Arena, including Zac Brown’s Social Club, a restaurant by the Atlanta native and leader of Zac Brown Band, and The Swag Shop, a barber shop owned by Atlanta rap artist Killer Mike.

“Basketball is my first love, but Topgolf has quickly become one of my favorite hobbies,” said Atlanta Hawks Forward Guard Kent Bazemore. “Having a Topgolf Swing Suite inside the Arena will be incredible for the fans and will add to the already amazing atmosphere at Hawks games.”

Topgolf debuted in Georgia with the opening of its 65,000-square-foot sports entertainment venue in Alpharetta in May 2014, followed by a second location opening in Atlanta Midtown in August 2015. Today Topgolf employs more than 1,000 people locally and was recently recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as the #17 best place to work in Atlanta.

“Topgolf is proud to partner with such a progressive organization as the Atlanta Hawks and contribute to developing a premium, high-tech, engaging arena experience for fans,” said Topgolf Swing Suites President Ron Powers. “Topgolf frequently hosts Atlanta Hawks players and executives at our venues in Alpharetta and Midtown, so the Topgolf Swing Suite will offer an authentic taste of the team culture.”



For more information on becoming a Atlanta Hawks member, go here.

About Topgolf

What started with twin brothers developing a technology to make golf scoring fun, has turned into a global brand focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. With 33 venues entertaining more than 10.5 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges, competitive tours, pop-up social experiences and the world's largest digital golf audience, Topgolf is truly everyone’s game.