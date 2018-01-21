Taylor, Cavanaugh Have Monster Games In Erie's OT Win

Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Cavanaugh will be back with our Club when we host Utah on Monday after putting up huge games for the Erie BayHawks in their overtime win over Delaware on Saturday.

Taylor played a team-high 40 minutes and scored 29 points on 50 percent shooting while dishing 16 assists. Cavanaugh scored 28 on 55 percent shooting while grabbing 18 rebounds.

Check out highlights of both players' big nights below: