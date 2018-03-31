Steve Holman Jr. Media Award Fund Established at Woodward Academy

ATLANTA -– The Steve Holman Jr. Media Award Fund has been established at Woodward Academy in memory of Holman Jr., a 1998 graduate.

While a student at Woodward, Holman Jr. was part of the WATV Morning Show team, and had a strong interest in journalism and media relations, which he carried into his professional career working in politics.

The cash award will be presented annually at the school’s Senior Banquet to honor a member of the graduating class who has made a significant contribution to student journalism in student publications or WATV, and is interested in pursuing journalism in college.

The son of legendary Hawks’ radio voice Steve Holman, Holman Jr. passed away in January following a short illness. Contributions can be made at: https://www.woodward.edu/holman.