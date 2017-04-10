Standings Watch: Signs Point To Hawks vs. Wizards

The two games that impacted the Eastern Conference playoff standings Sunday both painted a clearer photo of what our first round matchup could be.

Our stunning, 26-point comeback win over Cleveland put us a game ahead of Milwaukee for the 5 seed. We own the tiebreaker, meaning one win from us will clinch that position.

The Raptors handled the Knicks in New York Sunday, putting them a game ahead of the Wizards for the 3 seed. Toronto owns the tiebreaker there, meaning one Raptors win or one Wizards loss would put Washington at #4.

As of now, it looks like a 4/5 matchup between us and the Wizards is likely, though there is still much to be decided over the season's final three nights.

We're off Monday, but the NBA slate is full of games that could impact the standings. Indiana heads to Philadelphia to face the 76ers. The Pacers are a game up on the Bulls and Heat in the race for the final two spots. Boston, now tied with Cleveland for the top spot in the East, hosts Brooklyn, while the Cavs visit Miami. The Heat are currently 9 and need a win to ensure they won't get eliminated Monday. The Bulls, tied with the Heat but owning the tiebreaker for #8, host Orlando. Washington still has a chance to get to #3. They will head to Detroit, and the Bucks, with an outside chance at #5, host Charlotte.