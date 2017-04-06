Standings Watch: Heat Keep Pressure On With Big Win

On the third consecutive off day for us, we didn't see standings shift a ton, but there were some significant games in play Wednesday.

The most notable result for the Hawks was a 112-99 win for Miami in Charlotte. The win moves the Heat back into 8th in the East and effectively eliminates the Hornets. The Pistons saw a similar fate, losing to Toronto 105-102, which means their road to the playoffs is almost impossible as well. For Toronto, the win gives them a half game lead on Washington for the 3 seed.

At the top of the conference, the Cavaliers had their way with the Celtics. Cleveland now leads Boston by a full game for the top spot in the East and has the tiebreaker.

Thursday brings about some very important games. We're back in action, hosting the Celtics for the final meeting of the regular season. The team we're chasing for 5th, the Bucks, go to Indiana, who is fighting for a spot. The Bulls are in Philadelphia looking to bounce back against the 76ers, and the Wizards go on the road to face the Knicks in need of a win to keep pace with Toronto.

Our Magic Number for a playoff spot is currently four but could be reduced to two if things break right Thursday.