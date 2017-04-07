Standings Watch: Hawks Hop To Fifth, Pacers In

We picked up a big one over the Boston Celtics Thursday night, headlining a busy night in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The 123-116 victory moved us up to fifth, as the Bucks fell in Indiana. Milwaukee's loss dropped them to 6th, and the Pacers moved back into 8th. The Bulls, meanwhile, took care of the 76ers in Philadelphia, staying in 7th by virtue of a tiebreaker over Indiana. The idle Heat fell to 9th.

At the top of the conference, Boston fell 1.5 games behind Cleveland with their loss to us. The Wizards, chasing the 3 seed, edged the Knicks in New York. They are now tied with the Raptors for 3rd, though Toronto has the tiebreaker.

Two big games involving four of the nine playoff hopefuls take place Friday. We travel to Cleveland to face the Cavs in an important game for both teams. Miami, needing a win to get back into playoff position, travels to Toronto to face the Raptors.

Our Magic Number for a playoff spot is currently three but could move to one if things break right Friday night.