Standings Watch: Hawks Fall To 6th With Bucks Win

We were idle Friday night, but a lot happened in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Most notably for Hawks fans, the Bucks topped the Pistons in Milwaukee, which means that, at least for a day, they are the 5 seed, while we fell to 6. We can take back the 5 seed as early as Saturday.

The Pacers fell in Toronto Friday. For Indiana, they're now just a half game ahead of Chicago for the final spot in the East, as does Miami after a surprising home loss to New York. The Raptors moved into a tie with Washington, which fell in Utah, and Toronto owns the tiebreaker for the 3 seed.

At the top of the conference, both the Celtics and Cavaliers took care of business, meaning Boston remains a half game up for the 1 seed.

The only Saturday game that impacts the East race is our game in Chicago. The Bulls can pull into a three-way tie for seventh with a win, while we can take back the 5 spot with a victory.