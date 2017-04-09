Standings Watch: Hawks Clinch, Wizards Lose Ground On 3 Spot

Without stepping foot on the court, we clinched a playoff spot on Saturday.

The Nets beat the Bulls 107-106 Saturday, ensuring we will finish no worse than 8th. It's our 10th straight playoff appearance; the longest such streak in the East and the third-longest in big four pro sports.

In other action Saturday, the Heat got a big road win in Washington, knocking off the Wizards. Miami's win, coupled with Chicago's loss, means the two are tied for the final playoff spot.

Washington's loss also drops them a game behind Toronto for 3rd.

The Pacers beat the Magic to move a game up on both Miami and Chicago, while Milwaukee also clinched a playoff spot in part because of their win over the Sixers.

Boston scored a win in Charlotte Saturday, keeping the pressure on Cleveland for the conference's top spot. They are separated by just a half game.

Saturday's slate includes two games that will impact playoff seeding in the East. We host the Cavaliers in a rematch of Friday's game, and Toronto looks to continue their push for #3 when they face the Knicks in New York.