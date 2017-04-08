Standings Watch: Hawks Can Clinch Saturday

A big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday, along with some help, has us on the brink of a playoff spot.

Without our starting five, we went on the road and beat the Cavs 114-100 on the second night of a back-to-back. The win put us a full game ahead of Milwaukee for the 5 seed, and it dropped Cleveland to just a game ahead of Boston for the top spot in the East.

In other action, the Raptors narrowly defeated the Heat in Toronto. Miami's loss lowered our Magic Number to one while putting the Heat a full game back of a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Toronto moved a half game ahead of Washington for the 3 seed. They also own the tiebreaker.

A few more games Saturday will help with the playoff picture. The Bulls visit Brooklyn looking to take another step toward a playoff spot. The Celtics head to Charlotte looking to capitalize on Cleveland's loss Friday. The Pacers face the Magic in Orlando, and the Bucks head to Philadelphia to face the 76ers. Both teams control their own destiny for a spot.

And in perhaps the biggest game Saturday, the Heat, in need of a win, head to Washington to face the Wizards.

Wins by either the Wizards or Nets Saturday will clinch a playoff spot for us.