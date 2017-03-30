Standings Watch: Cavs Rise To 1, Pacers Slip To 8

Our 99-92 win over the 76ers Wednesday night kept us 5th in the East, meaning we would still play Toronto if the Playoffs started today.

The Bucks notiched a big road win over the Celtics Wednesday night, dropping Boston to #2. Milwaukee remains tied with us in the standings, but we own the tiebreaker.

In other action Wednesday, the Pacers fell in Memphis, while the Heat won in New York, moving Miami up to 7th and dropping Indiana to 8. The Wizards and Raptors both lost Wednesday.

The only game Thursday that impacts the Playoff picture is Cleveland facing Chicago. Our Magic Number is four and could drop to three with a Cleveland win. The Cavs also need the win to stay atop the East standings.