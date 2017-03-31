Standings Watch: Bulls Top Cavs, Celtics Reclaim #1

We were idle on Thursday night, but one game had a big impact on the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bulls kept their moderately insane "TNT Streak" alive, winning their 20th straight home game when on TNT by knocking off the Cavaliers 99-93. Chicago is the 9 seed right now, but the win puts them just a game back of both Miami and Indiana for a playoff spot. It also means our Magic Number remains four.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's loss drops them back to the 2nd seed, while Boston moves up to #1.

Several games on Friday could impact playoff seeding. The Pacers, clinging to the 8 seed, travel to Toronto to face the Raptors, who are a game back of 3rd. The Cavs look to rebound at home against Philadelphia, while the Celtics will look to capitalize on Cleveland's Thursday loss when they host Orlando. The Bucks could take possession of 5th in the standings and effectively put an end to Detroit's slim playoff chances by beating the Pistons at home Friday. Miami will try to stay hot when they host the Knicks in a rematch from Wednesday, and Washington's road trip continues with a tough test in Utah.