Standings Watch: Bulls Streaking, Hornets In Mix

Sunday was full of games that impacted the Eastern Conference playoff race.

We had a chance to retake 5th in the East but couldn't come back against Brooklyn, falling 91-82. For now, we remain 6th.

Fifth was possible though thanks to Dallas cooling off Milwaukee 109-105. The Bucks remain a game ahead of us for 5th with five games to go.

In other action, both the Celtics and Cavaliers won, meaning Boston stays a half game up for the top spot in the conference. The Celtics cruised past New York in Madison Square Garden, and the Cavaliers needed two overtimes to beat the Pacers at home. Indiana's loss keeps them 9th. The Pacers had a chance to move back into the top 8 with a win thanks to Denver knocking off the Heat in Miami. Miami remains 8 by virtue of a tiebreaker.

Perhaps no team benefitted from Miami and Indiana losing more than Charlotte. The Hornets picked up a huge win in Oklahoma City and are now just a game back of Miami for the final spot.

If there's another team that benefitted from losses around them, it's the streaking Bulls. Chicago took care of business in New Orleans to take sole possession of 7th in the East, and they're now just a game behind us for 6th.

The Raptors took a big step toward getting the 3 seed with a win over the Sixers, coupled with a Washington loss to the Warriors. Toronto is now a game up on Washington and holds the tiebreaker.

The only game on the NBA schedule Monday is a rescheduled game between Portland and Minnesota, so the standings in the East will not change Monday night.