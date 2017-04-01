Standings Watch: Bulls In, Pacers Out

The only game that impacted the Eastern Conference playoff picture Saturday was our game against Chicago.

Down two starters, we nearly pulled it out but fell 106-104 to the suddenly streaking Bulls.

The win moved Chicago into a three-way tie for seventh with Miami and Indiana. As of now, the Bulls are 7 and the Heat are 8, meaning Indiana has fallen out for the moment.

Our loss also keeps Milwaukee in 5th, while we are a game back in 6th.

Sunday's slate offers more action that will impact the race. We close the road trip in Brooklyn looking to bounce back from a loss to the Nets last week. The Celtics visit Manhattan looking to hang on to #1 against the Knicks, The Bucks look to stay hot at home against Dallas, the Bulls look to do the same in New Orleans, Toronto hosts Philadelphia looking to stay in 3rd, Miami hosts Denver, the Pacers head to Cleveland to face the Cavs in a big game for both teams, and the Wizards' road trip continues against red-hot Golden State.