Muscala's Return, Dorsey's 34 Headline Action In Erie

Mike Muscala played in a basketball game for the first time in 48 days Thursday, scoring 12 points in 15 minutes for the Erie BayHawks, but it was fellow Hawk Tyler Dorsey who stole the show.

Dorsey scored 34 points (28 in the second half) on 13-21 shooting, including 5-10 from three, to lead Erie to a 103-100 win over the South Bay Lakers. He also had four steals.

Muscala started at center and played limited minutes in his first game since Nov. 3. He's been dealing with a sprained ankle. The forward shot 5-7 from the field and made 2-3 from three-point range.

Check out the highlights below, as well as what Muscala said after the game: