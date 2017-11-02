Issa Concert! Hawks To Welcome 21 Savage on Nov. 15

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has revealed 21 Savage as the latest hometown hip-hop star to take the stage at Philips Arena. It was announced today via social media that there will be both halftime and postgame performances by the chart-topping rapper when the club hosts Sacramento on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Savage, whose solo major-label debut “Issa Album” was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America last week, currently sits atop Billboard’s Hot 100 list for the second consecutive week as a featured collaborator on Post Malone’s single “Rockstar”.

“[I’m] glad to be able to show love to the city that raised me and have a night to celebrate with the Hawks, a team I been watching since a kid,” said 21 Savage.

“Bank Account,” the lead single from “Issa Album,” which is in heavy rotation on the radio airwaves and currently ranked at No. 5 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart, was certified platinum in September. The day after his appearance at Philips Arena, Savage begins headlining the 22-city “Numb the Pain” tour with YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Savage adds his name to a list of Atlanta artists who have performed at Hawks home contests since 2014-15, including: T.I., Ludacris, Jeezy, 2Chainz, Gucci Mane, Migos, Lil Yachty and more.

“We’re excited to give 21 Savage, one of the hottest rappers in the world, a home team send off at Philips Arena before he leaves to headline a national tour,” said Hawks CMO Melissa Proctor. “We live in the mecca for modern hip-hop and are proud to offer our fans another authentically Atlanta experience when we host the Kings.”

Tipoff for the Hawks vs. Kings contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets to the game, go here.

For more info on 21 Savage tour dates visit www.21savage.com.